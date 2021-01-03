Zurich [Switzerland], January 3 (ANI): England defender Kieran Trippier's 10-week ban, handed by the Football Association (FA), has been put on hold by FIFA following an appeal from Atletico Madrid.

On December 23, Atletico defender was suspended for ten weeks by the FA for breaching anti-betting rules. Along with this suspension, he has also been handed a 70,000 euros fine following misconduct in relation to breaches of The FA's Betting Rules.

"The Atletico Madrid defender denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8(1)(b), which were said to occur during July 2019, and requested a personal hearing," the FA had said in a statement.

"An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing," it added.

Atletico Madrid, however, took exception to the decision, which would see them lose a starting player for a prolonged period of time.

"We think it's unfair and we hope it can be revised because of the damage done to Atletico," Goal.com quoted head coach Diego Simeone as saying.

"Atletico obviously have absolutely nothing to do with this situation so we hope it can be re-assessed in some way, because while the FA benefits from this, Atletico is harmed by it and has nothing to do with it," he added.

As a consequence, they appealed the decision to FIFA. On Sunday, world football's governing body confirmed it would listen to the case.

"Following the appeal and, specifically, the request for provisional measures lodged by the club Atletico Madrid, the FIFA Appeal Committee has approved to stay the extension of the suspension against Kieran Trippier until the procedure is over before the FIFA Appeal Committee," FIFA statement read. (ANI)

