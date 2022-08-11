Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 11 (ANI): West Indies stars Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran are among players who have signed up for participation in the inaugural edition of UAE's International League T20 (ILT20).

UAE's International League T20 (ILT20) on Thursday revealed the next batch of exceptional, world-recognised cricketing talent that has signed on to participate in the inaugural event.

Having recently announced some of the biggest names in global T20 cricket today, the league bolsters their roster by adding more impressive names to its list of Marquee Players. Those joining this illustrious list include; Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, Ollie Pope and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Speaking on the latest list of players to join the League, Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket's General Secretary said: "Our team continues to be impressed with the quality of talent that is committed to participating in the ILT20. We are very pleased to see the list of Marquee players grow in stature which is evident through our latest reveal, and we are encouraged to see exciting, emerging talent join such experienced names from world cricket."

The latest reveal of players also includes; Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Thompson, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bas de Leede, Chris Benjamin, and Bilal Khan.

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's exemplary, world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Franchise owners include Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, and Adani Sportsline.

Emirates Cricket Board in June confirmed that the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) League will be played between the window of January 6 to February 12, 2023.

The tournament will also provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to take developing their local talent to a higher level, where UAE-based players currently integrated with the board's programme, as well as those identified by the high-performance coaching and selection committee teams, will be given the opportunity to train and play alongside some of the world's best minds of today's game. (ANI)

