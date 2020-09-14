Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid foundation stones for various sports facilities, costing over Rs 12 crore, in Leh, Ladakh, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur.

The minister laid the foundation for a Synthetic Track and Astroturf for football in Leh at Open Stadium. The estimated project cost is Rs 10.68 crore and scheduled to be completed by January 2021. Similarly, the construction of Gymnasium Hall in NDS indoor stadium would cost about Rs 1.52 crore and construction will be completed by March 2021.

Also Read | Brighton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government is inculcating a sporting culture in the country which in turn is keeping the people healthy and fit. He said that his ministry is contemplating to put sporting culture into a policy framework.

Rijiju suggested that Ladakh UT Administration should constitute awards and incentives like jobs for local sportspersons to encourage them to excel in the sporting field. He also asked the Ice Hockey Associations across the country to come together to get the recognition for the sport, by following the laid down procedures. He reminded the federations that in principle his ministry has recognised Ice Hockey as a national sport.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online for All DC Fans Ahead of IPL 2020.

For sports infrastructure and development in Ladakh, Rijiju announced relaxations at the function. He asked the UT administration to send proposals to develop sporting infrastructure in places with a thousand population in Ladakh.

Under Khelo India programme, his ministry would relax the norms and provide funds and the facilities meant for districts in the places suggested by the Administration as Khelo India district sub centres.

Similarly, sportspersons excelled in local events would get training in 23 centres of excellence across the country, depending on their sporting disciplines.

Speaking on the occasion, Mathur appealed to the sports minister to tap the potential in Ladakh for sports development. He suggested that during the winters, people from other parts of the country should come to Ladakh to experience and learn winter sports.

As part of the month and half long Fit India Freedom Run from August 15 to October 2, Rijiju personally participated in Cyclothon earlier in the day along with MP Jamyang Namgyal and local cyclists.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, LAHDC CEC Shri Gyal P Wangyal, senior officials from Ladakh UT and Sports Authority of India were also present at the various programmes held. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)