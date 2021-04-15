New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministers Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) Water Sports and Adventure Institute (WSAI) in Tehri on Friday in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat along with DG ITBP SS Deswal.

"On April 16, the Minister Koren Rijiju will be the Guest of Honor at the inauguration ceremony of the Water Sports and Adventure Institute (WSAI), ITBP, Tehri. The Institute is an exclusive arrangement by the ITBP in association with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB), Government of Uttarakhand where the Force will be running the Institute for the next 20 years and will train Force personnel, personnel from the CAPFs and other sister organizations and also organize training for youth," ITBP said.

"It's an exclusive and first of its kind Institute in the country where the training of Aero, Water and Land related sports and adventure sports will be given and training of Kayaking, Rowing, Canoeing, water skiing, Paragliding, Parasailing, Scuba Diving, Paddle Boating, Speed Boating, Kite Surfing, Jet Skiing etc will also be imparted. Water rescue and life-saving courses will be conducted in the institute," it added.

Rijiju along with DG ITBP visited ITBP forward posts in Uttarakhand to meet ITBP jawans.

"Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports and AYUSH and Minister of State, Minority Affairs visited the Nelong valley in Uttarakhand to meet the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans deployed at the border out posts. These ITBP Border Out Posts (BOPs) are located at altitudes of more than 12,500 feet looking after border guarding duties on the India-China borders," ITBP said.

Rijiju will have a halt on Thursday night at one of the BOPs.

"The Minister is visiting Nelong and Naga BOPs and will be interacting with the Himveers (As the ITBP personnel are known for being deployed in snow conditions, they are often termed as snow braves) in Sainik Sammelans. SS Deswal, DG ITBP and MS Rawat, ADG ITBP are accompanying the Minister during the tour," ITBP said. (ANI)

