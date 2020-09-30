New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday unveiled the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new logo at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

The event was attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mital, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra and Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan, at the stadium, while many eminent athletes, coaches and other sports enthusiasts joined in from across the country through video conference.

Also Read | Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Match 13.

SAI has been the pivot of the sports ecosystem in the country since the time it was established in the year 1982 and has been instrumental in identifying and developing grassroots talents across the country. The new logo signifies SAI's journey of metamorphosis from identifying and nurturing grassroot level sporting talent to creating sporting excellence in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said SAI has been the leader in the sports ecosystem and the primary agent of promoting sporting excellence.

Also Read | RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

"SAI has been the leader in the sports ecosystem and the primary agent of promoting sporting excellence. It has given athletes necessary support so that their sporting careers can take-off smoothly and they can fly towards a life of achievements and sporting glory - that is what the flying figure indicates - the freedom an athlete gets to leapfrog his/her career in SAI," Rijiju said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)