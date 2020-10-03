Sharjah, Oct 3 (PTI) Young Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan says he has learnt that it is not just about power-hitting in T20 matches but other aspects of the game also influence the outcome of a contest.

Kishan, who caught attention with a blistering 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, said he is learning about various aspects of the game from his seniors Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

"I have been working with them for the last three years and I know how they plan the game. It's just not only about power (but also) how they take the game to last over or how they put pressure on the bowlers," said Kishan.

"And at the same time how they rotate strike. So this is something I am learning from them. How to keep players confused (about) what's your next move. It's not just that you go there and start hitting."

Mumbai are next playing Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah cricket stadium, comparatively smaller ground than Dubai and Abu Dhabi and Kishan feels it will be a boon for the batters.

"They (SRH) have got a few good bowlers. I know it is a small stadium, but at the same time, if we don't get loose balls, we have to respect those balls and if the tempo is on our side, we just need to go with it."

Kishan said during the off-season he worked on areas where he was weak, like playing through the covers.

"I was not good at playing shots through covers and all but I have worked a lot this off season and if I get the ball over there, I will go for it because it is something that every team plans for you, they have meetings before the match, they know what is the weak spot and where they have to bowl to us, but it is important for us to practise about that in the off-season," said the wicket-keeper batsman, who led India at the U-19 World Cup.

Kishan, who has 127 runs this season from two matches, said that the pitches in the UAE would aid spinners in the latter half, but he was prepared for all scenarios.

"When we came to Dubai, the pitches were very slow - the practice wickets. We knew that after the first half of the IPL, the bowlers are going to get help, especially the spinners. But we are prepared very well for these situations and we have done it in domestic seasons also.

"We don't get easy wickets to bat on. It's just that we have to execute our plans in a good way and have to select the right ball and the right bowlers," the 22-year-old left-handed batsman said.

