New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Following a snub from the squad for the remaining three Tests of the five-match home series against England, India pace veteran Umesh Yadav posted a cryptic story on social media.

In the story, Umesh seemed to be expressing his frustration on being left out of the home series.

His Instagram story read: "Kitaabon par dhool jamne se, kahaaniyan khatm nahi hoti," (Just because books are covered with dust, the stories do not end)

Umesh has been a prolific Test bowler for India, taking 170 wickets in 57 Tests at an average of 30.95, with the best bowling figures of 6/88. The 36-year-old was a potent weapon for India in the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era, having taken 101 wickets in just 32 home Tests at an average of 25.88, with the best figures of 6/88.

Umesh has also played 75 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, taking 106 and nine wickets in them, respectively.

The veteran's last appearance for India was during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in the UK, taking just two wickets in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Umesh has taken 19 wickets in four matches for Vidarbha, including two four-wicket hauls.

The third Test will commence on February 15 in Rajkot, while the fourth Test kicks off in Ranchi on February 23 The fifth and final test of the series will be played in Dharamsala on March 7. The series is currently at level 1. After a 28-run loss in the first Hyderabad Test, India won the second Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs.

Star batter Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons.

Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar are also part of the series. The participation of batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is subject to their fitness, said BCCI.

"The participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team," said the BCCI's statement.

Mohammed Shami, who had missed the first two Tests due to injury, continues to sit out. Pacer Akash Deep has also been included in the squad.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep. (ANI)

