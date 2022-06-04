Panchkula (Haryana)[India], June 3 (ANI): The Khelo India Youth Games will get underway with a spectacular Opening Ceremony here at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Saturday, even as defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana brace for a royal battle for supremacy on the field.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will be the chief dignitaries at the extravagant show, headlined by popular rapper Raftaar.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala and Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh will be among the guests at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex.

Haryana, which has produced multiple Olympics and Asian Games medallists, had clinched the inaugural Khelo India School Games in 2018.

But the very next year, Maharashtra, making the most of their home advantage, shot to the top of the table in the event that was reimagined as Youth Games. They cornered a whopping 85 gold medals to Haryana's 62 to emerge as the new champions in Pune.

Maharashtra reinforced their supremacy in the next edition in Guwahati too, garnering a total of 78 golds which was 10 more than their fierce rivals.

Now, as hosts, Haryana are seeking sweet revenge. They have not only set themselves the task of vanquishing Maharashtra but also cross the threshold of 100 gold medals.

They will aim to wrest as many medals as possible in wrestling, boxing and athletics and walk away with the laurels in most team events too.

Haryana will, however, have to keep an eye on Maharashtra's run, which will be banking on their swimmers, shooters, gymnasts and weightlifters to defend their crown.

Haryana have fielded a 396-member contingent, the largest at KIYG 2021, and will compete in every sport. They have also held three short camps at different hubs in the state, with Sports Director Pankaj Nain personally ensuring top-notch facilities there while monitoring their progress too.

Maharashtra have sent a 318-strong contingent and will be competing in 23 of the 25 events. Karnataka and Delhi are likely to challenge for the third spot in the overall standings, with the former banking on swimming and athletics for the bulk of their medals. But Delhi, with a contingent size of 253, has medal prospects across various disciplines and are hoping to close the gap between them and the top two contenders. (ANI)

