Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 3 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced Ajinkya Rahane as captain and Venkatesh Iyer as vice-captain for the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, said that the seasoned batter brings experience and maturity as a leader.

"We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title," he said.

Accepting the leadership role, Rahane said it's an honour to lead KKR, and he is looking forward to defending the title.

"It's an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title," Rahane stated.

KKR will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer, who has been assigned the role of Rahane's deputy for the upcoming season, was asked in an interview about his captaincy aspirations.

"Definitely. Definitely, I am ready. Again, I have always said this: captaincy is just a tag. I believe in leadership. That is a bigger role to play, being a leader," said Iyer as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Iyer said that one does not need the tag of captain to be a leadership in the dressing room, but one needs to "set examples" and be a "good role model", both on and off the field, something he admits he is doing for his state side, Madhya Pradesh.

"I am not the captain of the MP team, but my opinions are respected and I really love to be in an atmosphere where every individual - again, new or experienced, 20 lakhs, 20 crore, whatever - you just need to have the freedom to voice your opinion. Or you just need to have the freedom to give opinions and give suggestions and them to be taken in the right spirit," he said.

"I have always wanted to be that person. And if captaincy comes my way, I would definitely want to do it. There is no ambiguity surrounded to this. I will definitely do it, if it comes my way. There is no reason not to do it," he added. (ANI)

