Dubai, Sep 30 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 174 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 47, Eoin Morgan 34 not out; Jofra Archer 2/18).

Rajasthan Royals: 137 for 9 in 20 overs (Tom Curran 54 not out; Shivam Mavi 2/20, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 2/13, Varun Chakravarthy 2/25). PTI PDS

