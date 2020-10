Abu Dhabi, Oct 7 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings replaced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla with another wrist spinner Karn Sharma while KKR are playing an unchanged side.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy. PTI AH

