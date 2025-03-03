Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have officially registered three stars around the Gemini constellation, each symbolizing their title victories in 2012 (Korbo), 2014 (Lorbo), and 2024 (Jeetbo).

On a clear night, the stars can be viewed using the coordinates, or by scanning a QR code.

"The stars have been registered by the date that we won each of the three titles - 27th May 2012, 1st June 2014 and 26th May 2024," said Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer of KKR in a release.

"All three stars have been picked from around the Gemini constellation, since all three dates fall under the Gemini Zodiac. The third star on top of our crest is a great feeling this year.

The Knight Riders are a global franchise with four teams across the world.

"To add to the legacy, KKR has taken its heritage beyond the pitch and into the cosmos — quite literally. By registering these three stars around the Gemini constellation in tribute to our IPL titles, we've created a first-of-its-kind celestial celebration. 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo' is now not just our motto - it's written in the stars."

The three stars named after KKR's longstanding motto Korbo (Play), Lorbo (Fight) and Jeetbo (Win) serve as an everlasting homage to the team's championship-legacy.

