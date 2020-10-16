Abu Dhabi, Oct 16 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders scored 148 for five against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Batting first, KKR's pace spearhead Pat Cummins top-scored with an unbeaten 36-ball 53 while new captain Eoin Morgan remained not out on 39 off 29 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, even as the other established batsmen failed to impress.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 148/5 in 20 overs (Pat Cummins 53 not out, Eoin Morgan 39 not out; Rahul Chahar 2/18) vs Mumbai Indians.

