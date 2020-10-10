Abu Dhabi, Oct 10 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab here on Saturday.

Both KKR and KXIP made one change each from their previous matches' playing XI.

In KKR, Shivam Mavi made way for Prasidh Krishna while Chris Jordan replaced Sheldon Cottrell, who is injured, in the KXIP line-up.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain, wk), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (capaian), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

