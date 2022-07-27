New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): India batter KL Rahul will be missing out on the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, after testing positive for COVID-19.

India and West Indies are currently playing a three-match ODI series, with the third and final match to be played on Wednesday.

The five-match T20I series will start on July 29 and will conclude on August 7.

Last week, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, after the Board's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai, had informed about Rahul being COVID positive.

Rahul has now completed his isolation period, but according to ESPNcricinfo, he has been advised one more week's rest and recuperation by the BCCI's medical professionals.

Rahul, who underwent surgery recently and had resumed his training at the NCA in Bengaluru, was named in the T20I squad against West Indies and was supposed to take a fitness test in a couple of days.

The T20I squad of Team India arrived in Trinidad on Tuesday ahead of their five-match series against West Indies.

The Men in Blue have gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the ODI series.

Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI against West Indies by two wickets at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday.

Both teams will be facing each other for the third and final ODI match on Wednesday at Port of Spain. (ANI)

