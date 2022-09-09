Dubai [UAE], September 9 (ANI): Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul have vowed to make a stronger comeback after the team bowed out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 following a defeat against Sri Lanka.

Kohli and Rahul both were among the runs against Afghanistan as India defeated the Asian side by 101 runs on Thursday. While standing skipper Rahul made 62 off 41 balls, Kohli smashed his maiden T20I hundred of the series.

Following India's win, Kohli on homegrown social media, Koo app shared glimpses from his century and said that the team will get better until next time.

"Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time," Kohli said on the Koo app.

Rahul, who was also going through the lean patch, promised his fans that India will make a stronger comeback.

"We'll be back stronger," Rahul said on the Koo app.

Kohli on Thursday ended a wait of 1019 days to smash his 71st international century. He achieved the landmark against Afghanistan in Dubai in the Asia Cup game on Thursday.

With this century, Kohli equalled the record of scoring second most international tons with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting.

Kohli smashed 122 of 61 balls and helped India post 212/2 in the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan. India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs to end their campaign on a high.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the finals of the Asia Cup and will meet on Sunday for the summit clash. The two teams will also play on Friday a dead rubber game in the Super Four stage. (ANI)

