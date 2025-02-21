Dubai [UAE], February 21 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was awarded the fielder of the match for his exceptional catching behind the stumps during the Men in Blue's opening encounter of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Along with Rahul, the nominees for the fielder of the match were team India's vice-captain Shubman Gill and stalwart batter Virat Kohli.

Rahul received the best fielder medal from his teammate and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the team's dressing room after the 32-year-old was announced the winner on the giant screen at the Dubai Stadium.

Rahul took a total of three catches of Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim in the fixture. With the bat, the right-hand batter played an unbeaten knock of 41 runs from 47 balls which was laced with two maximums and one boundary in his innings.

A brilliant century by Shubman Gill and a five-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami were the highlights as India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener in Dubai.

Gill was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award as he slammed a marvellous unbeaten century in the match. The opener smashed 101 runs off 129 balls which came with the help of nine fours and two sixes in his innings.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will next face arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing marquee event at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. (ANI)

