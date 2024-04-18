Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 18 (ANI): Fans of Kerala Blasters FC will have the opportunity to watch the upcoming Indian Super League knockout match live in Fan Park. The contest between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be screened live on the big screen on Friday at the Fan Park in the parking ground in front of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor.

Entry to the Fan Park will be free. Before the live screening at the fan park, a diverse array of entertainment programs will also commence promptly at 5 pm.

Also Read | Spotlight on Vinesh Phogat As Indian Wrestlers Begin Paris Olympic Games 2024 Quota Hunt at Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek.

Kerala Blasters FC boasts one of the most passionate fan bases in ISL history, having never missed a single season. A massive crowd of about 10,000 fans is expected to witness the ISL knockout match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC on April 19, Friday.

Kerala Blasters FC has made its way into the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs for the third consecutive season under the leadership of head coach Ivan Vukomanovic. If the Blasters emerge victorious in their knockout match against Odisha FC on Friday, they will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the semi-finals.

Also Read | From Sunil Narine to Chris Gayle, Best All-Rounders Who Scored a Hundred and Took Wickets in The Same IPL Match.

Odisha FC finished in fourth place in ISL 2023-24 points table where they managed to score 39 points in their 22 group stage matches. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters finished in fifth position with 33 points in the 22 matches.

Coming to head-to-head between the two sides, both teams have played 23 games so far in the history of ISL where both teams have emerged victorious on eight occasions each and seven games resulted in a draw. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)