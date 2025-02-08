Cuttack, Feb 8 (PTI) Star batter Virat Kohli is "good to go" in the second ODI against England, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed on Saturday and downplayed concerns about skipper Rohit Sharma's prolonged lean patch.

Kohli had missed the first ODI due to a sore right knee. India had won series-opener in Nagpur, where the hosts secured a four-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Also Read | ‘Virat Kohli Is Fit and Available for Selection’, Confirms Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025.

"Virat Kohli is fit to play. He has come for practice and is good to go," Kotak said during the pre-match media interaction.

Kotak said he was unsure about who Kohli will replace in the playing XI.

Also Read | How To Bet On Super Bowl 2025 In Utah.

India's chase of 249 in the first ODI got off to a shaky start as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit fell early, leaving the team struggling at 19/2.

However, Shreyas Iyer turned the tide with an attacking 36-ball 59, ensuring India stayed on course. After the match, Iyer revealed that his inclusion in the playing XI was a last-minute decision after Kohli's injury.

With Kohli now fit, it remains to be seen who will make way for his return.

On team selection, Kotak admitted he had no say in the matter.

"That's something for the head coach and captain to decide. Yes, the left-right combination is an important factor, but that's not a question for me to answer," he said.

Rohit's form not a concern

**********************

Struggling to find his rhythm, Rohit continued his disastrous run in the Test format and was dismissed for just two off seven balls in the first ODI.

Over his last 16 innings across formats, Rohit has accumulated only 166 runs at an average of 10.37, with just one half-century.

"I personally don't see any issue with his form. In his last three ODIs, Rohit has scored 56, 64, and 35," Kotak said.

"That means he has been averaging over 50 in those matches. We are talking about a player who has 31 ODI centuries. When someone keeps scoring, no one questions when they will fail," Kotak, who was appointed in the aftermath of their Australian Test series defeat, added.

"Sometimes, a player might have a lean patch, but that doesn't worry me. Yes, in the Australia Test match, it was tough, and he got out early, but in ODIs, he has been performing consistently. So, there's no real concern about his form."

Nagpur positives

************

Reflecting on the team's performance, Kotak highlighted the middle order's contributions after India's shaky start.

"We lost two early wickets, but there were plenty of positives, especially how our No. 3, 4, and 5 batted. Two big partnerships stood out. Gill, Shreyas, and Axar all played really well," he said.

"In any match, you might lose wickets, whether it's the openers or the middle order. But overall, as a batting unit, we showed great intent. Even when the required rate was nearly 9-10 runs per over, we didn't let them gain control."

Champions Trophy preparation

************************

With the Champions Trophy set to begin on February 19 in Dubai and Pakistan, Kotak expressed confidence about their preparation.

"The entire team looks solid. Whether there is any experiment, new players will come to the XI or some senior players will be left out. It's the head coach and captain who will discuss and they will decide. So, I don't think I can make any comment on that."

On Mohammed Shami's fitness, Kotak reassured that the pacer was "completely fit". Shami returned to the International cricket in the preceding T20I series after a 14-month injury layoff.

Asked whether Arshdeep Singh might get a chance, he repeated, "That decision lies with the head coach and captain."

Regarding Jasprit Bumrah's injury status, he admitted he was unaware of the scan results. "That's something the physio would know," he signed off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)