Ahmedabad, Mar 16 (PTI) India posted 156 for 6 against England in the third T20 international of the five-match series here on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for India with his unbeaten 46-ball 77 after India were invited to take first strike.

For England, Mark Wood (3/31) took three wickets to emerge as the most successful bowler, while Chris Jordon (1/35) claimed one.

Brief Score:

India: 156 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 77; Mark Wood 3/31).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)