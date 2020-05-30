Sports News | Kohli, Williamson Have a Proven Record of Performing in Tough Situations: Brad Hogg

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson have proven their mettle in tough situations.

The former Australian cricketer has been in the limelight with his interesting take on many cricketers.

In a question and answer session on Twitter, a fan had asked Hogg that, which two batsmen would he pick from Babar Azam, Kohli, Williamson and Joe Root.

Responding to this, the former Australian spin bowler picked Kohli and Williamson as they have a proven record of performing in tough situations.

"Root exceptional batsman, wonderful person, but misses out. I feel Williamson, Kohli at present with there longevity. They have a proven record of performing in the tough situations. Babar is breathing on their necks he is that close. Tough call," Hogg tweeted.

Williamson was named as the 2019 World Cup's Player of the Tournament. The right-handed Williamson had led New Zealand to a 2-0 win over India in the two-match Test series earlier this year.

He last played an ODI match against Australia in March this year, however, the rest two ODIs were then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Williamson would have been in action for the SunRisers Hyderabad if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had started on March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

