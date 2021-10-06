Abu Dhabi, Oct 6 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against SunRisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

RCB, who are eyeing the second place in the points table, are going unchanged. Kohli feels the wicket will play better in the latter half of the match.

Already eliminated from the Play-offs race, the struggling SRH are also playing the same playing XI that competed in their last match.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Paddikal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Umran Malik.

