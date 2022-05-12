Dubai, May 12 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired the rights to own and operate a franchise in the UAE's upcoming T20 league and it will based in Abu Dhabi.

The franchise will be named Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

The investment by the Knight Riders Group, which is led by actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, will thus establish their fourth T20 franchise around the world in IPL, CPL, MLC and now in UAE's T20 league.

After establishing Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008 in the Indian Premier League, the Knight Riders became owners of the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League in 2015.

Recently, the Knight Riders Group made a significant investment in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA and intends to set up a franchise in the greater Los Angeles area.

