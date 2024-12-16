Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): Kolkata teenager Anshul Mishra etched his name among the illustrious winners of the iconic All India Amateur Golf Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The 123rd edition of the tournament, one of the oldest in the world, witnessed Kolkata's 16-year-old Mishra defeating his opponent, Varun Muthappa, in the 36-hole final with a score of 4 and 3, meaning he was four up with three holes remaining.

The All India Amateur Championship is the premier event in the Indian Golf Union's portfolio.

Among those watching him claim victory was Chandigarh golfer Shubhankar Sharma, the 2012 All India Amateur winner.

Mishra, who began his golfing journey at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course under the mentorship of Inderjit Bhalotia, now trains with Jesse Grewal. He plans to pursue his ambitions in US college golf.

Ranked 15th after the stroke-play format, Mishra defeated Jaibir Singh in the pre-quarterfinals and overcame Tushar Pannu in the quarterfinals. In the semi-finals, the young golfer secured a win against Haryana's Anant Ahlawat.

In the final, Mishra faced Muthappa over 36 holes. Although Muthappa took an early lead, Mishra caught up and ended the first 18 holes 1 up.

Mishra maintained steady play, extending his lead to 5 up after 28 holes. Muthappa fought back, winning the 29th and 30th holes to narrow the gap. He had an opportunity to win the 31st hole with a simple birdie, but Mishra halved it and eventually sealed the prestigious championship on the 33rd hole with a 4 and 3 victory. (ANI)

