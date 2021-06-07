Paris, Jun 7 (AP) Barbora Krejcikova reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time by routing 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.

Krejcikova saved all three break points she faced while Stephens ended up with 26 unforced errors.

Krejcikova won her first WTA title in Strasbourg in the buildup to the French Open. She reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

Stephens won the U.S. Open in 2017 had her run to the final at the French Open the next year. (AP)

