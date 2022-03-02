New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Indian boxer Krrish Pal opened the country's campaign on a winning note at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships, beating Uzbekistan's Sobirjon Tastanov in the first round of 46kg junior boys' category in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

The Chandigarh boxer, who was adjudged the Most Promising Boxer at the last Junior Nationals, notched up a 4-1 win in a hard-fought contest over his Uzbek rival.

He will now square off against Robert Malu of Philippines in the next round of the prestigious tournament, where both the age groups of men and women, youth and junior, are being played together.

Later tonight, two more Indian boxers will begin their campaigns in the junior boys' section.

While Ravi Saini will take on United Arab Emirates' Alsedrani Ali Bader in the 48kg, John Lapung will take on Kyrgyzstan's Iasynov Nizamedin in the 52kg opening round.

A 50-member Indian contingent, with both junior and youth squads comprising 25 boxers each, are taking part at the ongoing Asian Youth & Junior Championships.

The continental showpiece will witness a strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

In the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in Dubai in 2021, the Indian contingent concluded their campaign with 39 medals, including 14 golds.

