Sports News | KSL is Building India's Next Combat Sports Economy: Ajay Adlakha Opens Up on Vision Behind Kickboxing Super League

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Following the launch of the Kickboxing Super League (KSL) during the WAKO India National Championship in Delhi, KSL co-founder Ajay Adlakha shared the league's long-term vision of transforming kickboxing into a professionally structured sports and entertainment ecosystem in India.

Positioned as India's first professional kickboxing league, KSL aims to combine grassroots development, franchise-based competition, cultural identity, entertainment, and technology to create a scalable combat sports property.

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Speaking about why this was the right time to launch the league, Ajay Adlakha said India's sports industry is entering a defining multi-sport era.

"India's sports industry is entering a defining multi-sport era. The success of leagues like the Indian Premier League, Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Super League, and Hockey India League has proven that professionally structured leagues can create massive economic, cultural, and employment ecosystems. India's sports industry is projected to cross Rs 14,000+ crore by 2026, with brands, broadcasters, and digital platforms aggressively investing in sports-led engagement," said Adlakha, as quoted in release.

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"Kickboxing already had the ecosystem. What was missing was a professional structure," he added.

Highlighting the scale of kickboxing in the country, Adlakha stated that India already possesses a massive grassroots ecosystem with strong institutional support.

"Today, India has over 2 lakh registered kickboxers, 34 state federations, participation across 500+ universities and 25,000+ schools, along with strong grassroots development through Khelo India and ASMITA programs. India is consistently winning medals globally, yet the sport lacked a commercially viable national platform," he said.

He also acknowledged the contribution of his business partner Santosh Kumar Agrawal towards the growth of the sport.

"My business partner, Santosh Kumar Agrawal, who serves as President of WAKO India and is part of WAKO International's Technical and Grading Committees, has spent years building the sport at the grassroots and international level. KSL is the natural next step -- converting an existing combat sports movement into a structured sports + entertainment ecosystem," Adlakha stated.

Speaking about the league's structure and grassroots pathway, Adlakha explained the concept behind KSL's "Clan Ecosystem".

"KSL's 'Clan Ecosystem' is designed to revive India's traditional warrior spirit through modern sport, entertainment, and technology to nurture grassroots talent," he said.

The eight franchise teams -- Rajput Rulers, Maratha Masters, Ahom Avengers, Dogra Defenders, Chola Champions, Kalinga Kings, Gurkha Guardians, and Maurya Mavericks -- have been conceptualised around regional identity and cultural pride.

According to Adlakha, the teams are "built around regional identity, cultural pride, and massive population influence zones, creating deeper fan engagement and regional loyalty."

Detailing the talent identification model, he said, "KSL will identify talent through open registrations, district trials, academy scouting, university competitions, and partnerships with state federations. Fighters from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will gain visibility through digital scouting, analytics, and structured performance tracking."

The league will feature a mix of domestic and international talent, while introducing a professional auction structure.

"The league will feature 80% domestic and 20% international athletes, with team auction purses ranging between ₹2-3 crore. Fighters and coaches will enter a professional auction ecosystem with contracts, media exposure, and long-term career pathways," Adlakha said.

He further emphasised that KSL is being developed as a large-scale sports entertainment property rather than just a sporting competition.

"More importantly, KSL is not positioning itself as just a tournament. It is a high-energy sports entertainment property -- staged in large-format arenas in Delhi with capacities exceeding 20,000 spectators -- blending aggression, storytelling, technology, music, fan engagement, and live spectacle," he added.

On inclusivity and women's participation, Adlakha said equality remains central to the league's vision.

"Inclusivity is fundamental to KSL's vision," he said.

"Combat sports in India already have a strong and growing base of women athletes through grassroots programs, ASMITA leagues, universities, and state competitions. KSL is committed to ensuring women are not treated as a side category, but as central athletes within the ecosystem." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)