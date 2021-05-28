Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 28 (ANI): Kusal Perera smashed a brilliant ton before Dushmantha Chameera registered career-best figures to help Sri Lanka win the third and final ODI against Bangladesh on Friday.

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 97 runs in the dead rubber to claim their first World Cup Super League points. But the hosts took the ODI series 2-1 after failing to secure a win on Friday.

Skipper Perera's 120 off 122 balls and Dhananjaya de Silva's gutsy fifty had propelled Sri Lanka to 286/6 at the end of 50 overs. In reply, Bangladesh was bundled out for 189/10 thanks to a splendid spell by Chameera.

Chasing 287, Bangladesh got off to a worst possible start as Chameera picked two wickets in the first four overs to reduce hosts to 9/2.

Chameera came back to dismiss Tamim Iqbal in the tenth over to dent Bangladesh's hopes of chasing the target.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mosaddek Hossain tried building a partnership but Ramesh Mendis sent both batsmen back in the hut as hosts lost half (125/5) of their side.

From there on Bangladesh never really recovered and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Chameera again wreaked havoc and picked two wickets in his next spell to bundle out Bangladesh for 189/10.

Earlier, Perera and Dhananjaya guided Sri Lanka to 286 in 50 overs. Perera smashed his sixth ODI ton after he was dropped on 99.

Sri Lanka had got off to a good start with Danushka Gunathilaka and Perera scoring 77 in the first 10 overs. And the visitor team's batsmen didn't miss the chance to capitalise on the solid foundation.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 286/6 (Kusal Perera 120, Dhananjaya de Silva 55; Taskin Ahmed 4-46); Bangladesh 189 (Mosaddek Hossain 51, Mahmudullah 53; Dushmantha Chameera 5-16) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)