Paris, Sep 28 (AP) Petra Kvitova is through to the French Open second round after a 6-3, 7-5 win against Oceane Dodin under the new roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner, advanced from the first round for the 10th time in 11 appearances at Roland Garros. The Czech player's only first-round loss was in 2010. She was a semi-finalist in 2012. Ranked 11th, she is the No. 7 seed at Roland Garros.

Also Read | Egor Gerasimov vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles First Round Tennis Match?.

A forehand hit wide by 118th-ranked Dodin gave Kvitova a break of serve in the second set. The 23-year-old from France was playing the 30-year-old Kvitova for the first time.

On outside courts that aren't protected by a roof like Chatrier, the rain that thwarted the start of play Monday morning has stopped and players have been called for their matches. (AP)

Also Read | Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn, French Open 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women's Singles First Round Tennis Match?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)