Dubai, Oct 18 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians via Super Over in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 53, Krunal Pandya 34, Kieron Pollard 34 not out; Mohammed Shami 2/30, Arshdeep Singh 2/35).

Kings XI Punjab: 176 for 6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 77; Jasprit Bumrah 3/24, Rahul Chahar 2/33).

