Sharjah, Oct 15 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in a must-win Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 48 off 39 balls as RCB posted 171 for six after electing to bat.

Chasing the total, KL Rahul (61 not out) and Chris Gayle (53) smashed fifties, while Mayank Agarwal too chipped in with a 25-ball 45 as KXIP scored 177 for two in 20 overs to record only their second win this season.

For KXIP, Murugan Ashwin (2/23) and Mohammed Shami (2/45) did most of the damage.

Brief Score:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 171 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 48; M Ashwin 2/23).

Kings XI Punjab: 177 for 2 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 61, Chris Gayle 53; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/35).

