Dubai, Oct 4 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab made three changes to their playing XI. They have left out Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham and James Neesham, replacing them with Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Chris Jordan respectively.

Also Read | Shreyasi Singh, Commonwealth Gold Medalist Shooter, Joins BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

CSK are unchanged.

The Teams:

Also Read | Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: CSK Remain Unchanged As KL Rahul Elects to Bat First.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt., wk), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Piyush Chawla.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (capt., wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)