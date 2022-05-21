Paris [France], May 21 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe has decided to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 club.

The striker's current deal expires at the end of the season and the La Liga champions Real Madrid made an offer to sign him this summer. However, the 23-year-old has decided to continue at PSG for the time being and will pen a new contract, as per goal.com.

Mbappe currently is the Ligue 1 top scorer with 25 goals and tops the division's assist chart with 17. In all competitions, he has scored 36 goals in 45 matches.

The France international is regarded as one of the finest young talents in Europe. He has scored 168 goals in 216 games for PSG, having joined them in 2017 from AS Monaco.

Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018 and the Nations League in 2021. He has also won Ligue 1, the French top flight, five times.

On an individual front, he has been named the Ligue 1 player of the year three times. (ANI)

