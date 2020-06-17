Sports News | La Liga: Barcelona Defeat Leganes by 2-0

Barcelona [Spain], June 17 (ANI): Consolidating the top position on the La Liga table, Barcelona on Wednesday secured a 2-0 victory over Leganes.

Leganes came firing into the game in an attempt to take an early lead over the hosts but the La Liga leaders managed to restrict the visitors from taking advantage.

In the 42nd minute of the match, Ansu Fati broke the deadlock, putting Barcelona ahead of Leganes. Moreover, with this goal, Fati became the second youngest ever scorer of five goals in La Liga.

The second half also witnessed a tough competition between both the club until the 69th minute when Barcelona was awarded a penalty. Lionel Messi did not make any mistake and handed Barcelona a two-goal lead.

With this victory, Barcelona have gained a five-point lead over the second-placed club, Real Madrid.

Barcelona will now compete against Sevilla on June 20 while Leganes will return to the ground on June 19 to take on Mallorca. (ANI)

