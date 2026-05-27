Sports News | LA28 Paralympics to Host 560 Medal Events Across 14 Days

Los Angeles (California) [US], May 27 (ANI): The Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) Paralympic Games organising committee has unveiled the full competition schedule, confirming more than 1,100 hours of action across 14 days, featuring 23 sports and nearly 20 venues within a 35-mile (56-km) radius of the city.

According to the schedule released on Wednesday, the LA28 Paralympics will feature 560 medal events, making it the largest edition of the Paralympic Games in history in terms of both scale and participation, according to Olympics.com.

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The Opening Ceremony is set to be held on August 15, 2028, while the Closing Ceremony will take place on August 27. Ticket registration for the Games will begin in 2027.

A key highlight of the 2028 Paralympics will be the debut of para climbing, which will be contested at the Games for the first time. It also marks the first sport ever added to the Paralympic programme by an organising committee.

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In addition, three new medal events have been included in the schedule -- a women's para table tennis event, a para triathlon event, and a para swimming relay for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

With the expanded programme and record number of sports, LA28 is set to stage the biggest Paralympic Games ever held.

"The Paralympic Games are a must-see elite sporting event," said LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans, as quoted by Olympics.com.

"As the world's third-largest sporting event, they celebrate athletic excellence at the highest level, demonstrating relentless determination and the limitless potential and power of sport. With more sports and days of competition than ever before, LA28 is setting the stage for a legendary Paralympic Games."

"We have the opportunity to break barriers and redefine what the Paralympic Movement and disability representation can mean for the next generation," said LA28 VP of Paralympic Strategy and Relations Ileana Rodriguez.

"We have the chance to shine a brighter light on more Paralympians than ever before, and I cannot wait for fans everywhere to witness the extraordinary athleticism and unforgettable moments that their performances are sure to bring."

Women will account for 45% of athlete quota places at LA28, an increase from 42% at Paris 2024, marking the most gender-balanced Paralympic Games in history.

Six sports are also aiming to achieve full gender parity for the first time: para archery, boccia, para judo, para powerlifting, para table tennis, and para triathlon, reflecting a continued push towards equality in Paralympic competition. (ANI)

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