Queensland [Australia], February 13 (ANI): Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne will get the opportunity to lead a team in the domestic format for the first time in his career after Queensland announced him as the skipper for their final game of the Marsh Cup against South Australia.

Labuschagne will lead a team for the first time in professional cricket as captain Usman Khawaja and vice-captain Jimmy Peirson have been rested for the game.

Khawaja is resting for Australia's upcoming Test series against New Zealand despite not playing a single game after the conclusion of the Brisbane Test against the West Indies on January 28.

The two-match Test series against New Zealand will kick off on February 29 in Wellington. On the other hand, Peirson made a knee complaint and is currently being managed ahead of the Sheffield Shield clash starting in Adelaide on Friday.

Dylan McLachlan, a 25-year-old wicketkeeper, will make his List A debut after making his 2nd XI debut for Queensland last month.

The 29-year-old was set to captain Australia A against New Zealand A in the three-match 50-over series last year in September but got called up for Australia's ODI tour of South Africa.

For South Australia Jake Fraser-McGurk who was called to Australia's squad for the third ODI against West Indies was not included in the playing XI but may now be available for the clash.

South Australia batter Henry Hunt will miss the remainder of the season after he broke his nose and fractured his nose while fielding against Victoria at the Junction Oval last week. He got struck in the face while making an attempt to make a catch.

Queensland and South Australia won't be able to make the Marsh Cup final as they currently sit in the bottom two spots in the table with just a single game remaining. (ANI)

