New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Lagad Saurav Gorakh of the Indian Navy humbled reigning world champion Rudrankksh B Patil 17-9 in the men's 10m air rifle T1 trials for Group A shooters here on Monday.

In the eight-man ranking round, Rudrankksh had finished on top with a score of 261.5, even as Lagad ended second on countback. A second Navy shooter, Kiran Ankush Jadhav won the bronze.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Barsapara.

In the women's 50m rifle 3 positions, Punjab's Sift Kaur Samra finished first by outgunning state-mate and India's top women's 3P shooter Anjum Moudgil 17-5 in the decider.

Anjum had topped the ranking round and had also finished second in qualification ahead of Sift, who had qualified in fourth place.

Also Read | SA20 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get South Africa’s Franchise T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

In the men's 25m rapid fire pistol, it was another gold for Punjab as Vijayveer Sidhu made 28 hits in the medal round to leave behind Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar of Himachal Pradesh, who had 22 hits to his name.

Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat won the bronze.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)