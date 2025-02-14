Adelaide, Feb 14 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri seemed on track for a strong first round at LIV Golf Adelaide but a late quadruple bogey marred his performance, leaving him with a 71 and a tie for 20th position here.

Lahiri was 5-under through 15 holes but a quadruple bogey on the 10th, his 16th hole of the day, derailed his round. He started from the 13th with six consecutive pars before a burst of five birdies between the first and ninth holes.

However, the rare quadruple bogey on the par-5 10th halted his momentum, and he closed with two pars to finish at 71.

Lahiri birdied the first, fourth, sixth, seventh, and ninth holes at the Grange Golf Club.

His team Crushers was fifth as Bryson DeChambeau shot 68 and others were Lahiri (71), Paul Casey (72) and David Howell III (72).

Sam Horsfield emerged with solo lead, thanks to the only bogey-free round of the day with 6-under 66. Horsfield has made just one bogey in his last 60 holes going back to last week's LIV Golf Riyadh.

Trailing Horsfield are Carlos Ortiz and Joaquin Niemann with 67 each.

Some other good individual scores came from multiple major winners Dustin Johnson (68), DeChambeau (68) and Brooks Koepka (69), each lying inside the top 10 of the leaderboard.

Team Torque took the team lead at 8-under, thanks to a pair of 67s by captain Niemann and Ortiz. The other team members are Mito Pereira (72), Sebastian Muñoz (74).

It was Reed who produced the day's biggest shot, making a hole-in-one at the Watering Hole less than 20 minutes after the shotgun start.

His shot came with an 8-iron at the 151-yard par 3. Reed's ace is the ninth in league history. Reed's hole-in-one was one of the few highlights of his 1-over 73.

Niemann was tied for third in Adelaide a year ago, and in 2023, he won the Australian Open.

