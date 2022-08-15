Memphis (US), Aug 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri missed the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after waiting for two days to see if he could sneak into the second event of the three-week FedExCup play-offs.

Lahiri dropped to 71st and missed out as only Top-70 get into the BMW Championship.

Lahiri, after a superb second place at the Players, had made a late dash with a Top-10 finish at the Wyndham. However, a missed cut at FedEx St. Jude Championship ended his season.

Will Zalatoris, after a bunch of second places including at the Majors, finally landed a Trophy after a play-off which went into three holes. And Zalatoris beat Sepp Straka in extra holes.

He also moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings picking quadruple points, 2000 as against 500 for regular season events. He edged ahead of Scottie Scheffler, who led the standings since March, but missed a rare cut this week.

Cameron Smith was in a lot of new. He could have dislodged Scottie Scheffler from the perch, but when he got docked two shots for an infringement in the third round – he took a wrong drop and an official saw it on review. Smith confirmed and suddenly his chances dimmed. He shot 70 and ended 13th.

Later Smith withdrew from BMW because of a hip injury.

Korea's Sungjae Im will lead a five-man Asian continent advancing into the BMW Championship which starts this week. At the same time his young compatriot Joohyung "Tom" Kim put himself in a position to qualify for the TOUR Championship.

Im, 24, shot 69 and was 12th. He is now 11th in the latest FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List.

Tom Kim's form of last few continued as he shot 69 and finished T-13 and rose from 34th to 25th and he could have a chance to qualify for the Tour Championship.

Other Asians amongst the top-70 advancing into week two of the PGA TOUR's post-season include Korean duo of K.H. Lee and Si Woo Kim.

