Rio Grande (Puerto Rico), Feb 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri got off to a great start in the third round but ended with a bogey to be placed tied 43rd at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open at the windy Grand Reserve here.

Lahiri shot one-under 71 and was four-under 212 for 54 holes.

Lahiri, who had an eagle on the 18th on the first day, made a second eagle on the second hole on the third day. Another birdie on the fifth hole put him at three-under as he approached the top-15.

Then the birdies dried up, but what hurt him most was not the bogey on the ninth, but the one on Par-5 18th, where he had an eagle on first day and a birdie on second. It was like giving away two shots.

Meanwhile, local favorite Rafael Campos took a share of the lead despite a series of rain delays to shoot a five-under 67.

The 32-year-old followed a birdie on the par-4 17th with a bogey on the par-5 18th to drop into a tie for the lead with Grayson Murray at 14-under 202.

The tournament is being played opposite the World Golf Championships event in Florida. The winner will get into the PGA Championship in May.

Murray bogeyed 17th and birdied 18th in a 65. Cameron Percy (67) and Branden Grace (68) were a stroke back.

Play was delayed three times for a total of about an hour in the afternoon because of short and heavy downpours. With heavy rain expected overnight and in the morning, the final round will feature threesomes off split tees.

Second-round leader Brandon Wu (71) was 12-under with Andrew Putnam (67) and Nelson Ledesma (68).

