Greensboro (US), Aug 8 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri rounded off the week with a 2-under 68 in a tournament that made 20-year-old Korean Joohyung "Tom" Kim a hero.

Kim added to his stature of a rising star with an emphatic five-shot victory over compatriot Sungjae Im and John Huh of the U.S. at the Wyndham Championship here on Sunday.

Lahiri, whose rounds for the week included 66-67-68-68 for a 11-under total, finished tied eighth.

The Indian had five birdies against three bogeys on a day when he missed quite a few chances. Yet he will rise to 66th as the Play-offs start with St. Jude Invitational.

At 20 years, one month and 17 days, Kim became the second-youngest winner since the second World War. The youngest being Jordan Spieth at the 2013 John Deere Classic. He is also the first PGA Tour winner born in the 2000s.

He closed with a stunning final round of 9-under 61, that included an 8-under 27 front nine. He totalled 20-under winning total. His 20-under came after a quadruple bogey on his first hole on the first day.

Kim, who became a temporary member last Sunday, needed to win to be able to play in the lucrative FedExCup Playoffs.

