Greensboro (US), Aug 7 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri still had seven holes to play in his third round as he lay tied fifth in the weather-hit Wyndham Championship here.

Lahiri who carded 66-67 in his first two rounds was 3-under through 11 holes in the third when play ended early on the third day.

Lahiri was 10-under after being 11-under and in shared lead at one stage.

The Indian had four birdies in a span of five holes from fifth to ninth and turned in 4-under but dropped a shot on 11th, the result of a six-foot par miss.

His overall game has once again been in great shape and at fifth and just two shots behind Korean star Sungjae Im, the Indian, now in his seventh year on the PGA Tour, is looking to get his first win.

Korean Im moved into a share of the lead with American Brandon Wu on Saturday as weather disruptions hit the third round.

Fellow Korean Joohyung 'Tom' Kim is lying one back while Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand was also in title contention as he was tied fifth with Lahiri.

The smooth-swinging Im, who is chasing a third PGA TOUR win and second of the season, made four birdies through 11 holes for a tournament total of 12-under as two weather breaks ensured 74 players resuming their rounds on Sunday.

