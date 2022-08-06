Greensboro, (US), Aug 6 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri maintained his resurgence with a 67 and was lying tied seventh at the Wyndham Championship here.

One week ahead of the play-offs, Lahiri comes fresh after spending time with his coach Vijay Divecha in India.

Also Read | Is India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

He is now 7-under for 36 holes. In his second round he had five birdies against two bogeys and that followed up on his 4-under 66 in the first round at the event which in 2010 was won by his close friend, Arjun Atwal, still the only Indian winner on the PGA TOUR.

A day after pencilling down golf's dreaded 'Snowman', Korean rising star Joohyung 'Tom' Kim found himself sharing the second round lead at the championship on Friday after shooting a superb 6-under 64 and share the lead with Brandon Wu and Ryan Moore in the final PGA TOUR event of the regular season.

Also Read | Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran at Commonwealth Games 2022, Table Tennis Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men’s Doubles Coverage of CWG Birmingham.

Lahiri had five birdies against two bogeys and it kept him in the title hunt as he brushed off some recent poor form which has seen him miss four of his last five cuts.

The 35-year-old is counting on his putter to light up over the weekend as he seeks his first PGA TOUR victory.

"I've been playing really solid. Today I hit it really good again. Bit of a cold day with my putter. Started out, had a lot of really good looks from short range, didn't make any and just couldn't build the early momentum," said Lahiri.

"I played a lot better than my score, so I'm just going to stay relaxed and keep doing what I'm doing. I think I'm getting closer and closer to putting my best on these greens, so I just have to stay a little more patient."

Kim, who is now assured of the PGA TOUR card for next season, shot 6-under 64 in the second round.

Sungjae Im, searching for a third career PGA TOUR win, carded a sluggish 69 to lie one stroke off the pace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)