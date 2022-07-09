North Berwick (Scotland), Jul 9 (PTI) Indian golfers drew a blank as both Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma missed the halfway cut at the Genesis Scottish Open here.

The two were blown away by the windy conditions and while Lahiri would rue the three double bogeys he had over the two days, Sharma was inside the cut line till he was just two holes away from completing his second round.

Then came the bogey-bogey finish in extremely tough and windy conditions and Sharma found himself on the wrong side of the cut line at The Renaissance Club.

Lahiri (72-72) missed the cut by one, while Sharma (69-76), playing alongside the tournament leader, Cameron Tringale, missed it by two.

Tringale was the halfway leader after a battling 72 in the second round. From being 9-under after 18 holes, he is 7-under after 36. Yet, he is three shots ahead of Americans Doug Ghim (67-69) and Gary Woodland (64-72).

The American fought against strong afternoon winds in the first tournament to be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR.

A four-strong group sit one shot further behind Woodland and Ghim. That includes the reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (71-66). The others are Xander Schauffele (72-65), Jordan Smith (68-69) and Kurt Kitayama (66-71).

England's Smith hit an incredible hole-in-one on the par three 17th hole. That earned him and his caddie, Sam Matton, a Genesis vehicle each.

Smith was on his way to a 3-under finish when he hit a remarkable 186-yard shot with his six iron and was handed the keys to a new Electrified GV70 SUV. His caddie, Sam Matton was given an all-electric Genesis GV60.

Tyrrell Hatton was on two-under alongside Rafa Cabrera Bello, Rickie Fowler, Rasmus Højgaard and Joaquin Niemann.

