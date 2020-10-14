New York, Oct 14 (AP) Laila Ali is applauding athletes who speak out about social issues. She thinks her father would, too.

Ali was to host the virtual Women's Sports Foundation awards on Wednesday night, recognizing athletes and leaders working toward social justice and racial equality.

Also Read | RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

"I think all people should take a stand," Ali told The Associated Press.

"Whether they're an athlete or not or a celebrity or not. Our voices, collectively, are what's going to make a difference."

Also Read | Lionel Messi Hurls Abuses at Marcelo Martins Moreno & Others After Argentina Registers 1-2 Win Against Bolivia During 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (Watch Video).

WNBA players will receive the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award for raising awareness about the police killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, the hometown of her father, Muhammad Ali.

"I think he'd have similar feelings that I have," Ali said.

"I never like to speak for him. But I think he spoke so much for himself, that you can imagine how he would feel and what he would say. I think it is great athletes now are aware they can use their voice and they can make a difference."

Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns will be honored for her leadership in corporate America, along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians for his inclusive hiring practices.

The event will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "Original 9," Billie Jean King and eight other women who broke away from the tennis establishment to turn pro and help start the WTA Tour.

King created the Women's Sports Foundation in 1974. The organization provides sports programming and grants for young athletes.

Normally, the annual WSF awards dinner would be held in New York. Ali, who went 24-0 with 21 knockouts in her boxing career, remembers fighting in front of her father at Madison Square Garden in 2006.

"Any time he was there, it was extra, extra special,” she said. “I could see that light in his eyes."

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the award winners will be celebrated in a virtual event available for streaming on Yahoo Sports. It will feature Candace Parker, Tom Brady and Natalie Portman, a part-owner of the new National Women's Soccer League franchise in Los Angeles. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)