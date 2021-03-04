Indore, Mar 4 (PTI) Lakshya Toshniwal, a qualifier from Rajasthan, beat Swastik Athanikar of Maharashtra to storm into the second round of the 82nd Cadet and sub-junior national table tennis championships here on Thursday.

Lakshya defeated Swastik 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-5 in the opening round at the Abhay Prashan here.

Sanskar Basak of Maharashtra defeated Prabhneet Singh Narang, a TTFI wildcard, 7-11, 12-10, 11-5, 9-11, 11-3 to also move into the next round.

Shirsha Roy Patwari from Bengal overcame Akhilesh Singh of Punjab 11-7, 7-11, 12-10, 5-11, 11-6.

Top-16 players, based on their last National ranking, including eight seeds, filled the 16 vacant slots.

All of them will skip the first-round matches on Thursday and jump into the fray on Friday.

The remaining 32 players drawn in various quarters began their campaign in the main draw.

Cadet Boys begin their knockout matches on Friday.

Results:

Sub-Junior Boys (Round 64): Lakshya Toshniwal (Raj) bt Swastik Athanikar (Mah) 3-2, Sanskar Basak (Mah) bt Prabhneet Singh (TTFI) 3-2, Middela Arush Reddy (TTFI) bt Priyanuj Bhattacharyya (Asm) 3-0, Emon Adhikary (Ben) bt Aarav Negi (Ukd) 3-0, Harshit Kumar (Bih) bt Atherva Gupta (TTFI) 3-1, Devansh Mudgal (Raj0 bt Shivansh Adlakha (Har) 3-0, Ashmit Krishna (TTTA) bt Anokh G. Nair (Ker) 3-1, Jyoti Hriday Sarma (Asm) bt Sumit Ghosh (Ben) 3-1, Pragyan Manujula (AP) bt Anuj Soni (MP) 3-0, Punit Biswas (Ben) bt Milan Binoy Nair (Ker0 3-1, Rishabh Mayank (Har) bt Neil Mulye (Mah) 3-0, Abhiveer nanda (UP) bt Deboshrut Dutta (Ben) 3-1, Shirsha Roy Patwar (Ben) bt Akhilesh Singh (Pun) 3-2, Manikandan Sundar (TNTTA) bt Arnavv Chhabra (TTFI) 3-1, Shlok Bajaj (Guj) bt Sanjay V (TTFI) 3-0, Yatharth Barthuniya (Raj) bt Divyaj Rajkhowa Roy (PSPBA) 3-1.

Top-eight seeds: Preyesh Suresh Raj (TN), Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ben), Gaurav Panchangam (Mah), Ayan Ghosh (TTFI), Shankhadip Das (Ben), P.B. Abhinandh (TN), Kushal Patel (Mah) and Rohith Shankar (Kar). PTI

