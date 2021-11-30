Kabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has said that he will be stepping down as Afghanistan cricket team head coach after December 31.

Klusener's contract runs upto December 31, and he has opted to not renew his contract.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Transfer News: Manchester City To Make a Move For Real Madrid Superstar.

"Having spent two years with the team, I will take away some memorable moments with me," Klusener said in a statement.

"As I walk away from Afghanistan cricket team and its cricketing structure, I look forward to the next stage in my coaching career and opportunities it brings," he added.

Also Read | Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Writes, 'I'll Come Back Better and Stronger' After Suffering Freak Injury During PSG vs St. Etienne Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash.

Afghanistan had a good run under Klusener, winning one Test, three ODIs and nine T20Is. During his first series as the coach, Afghanistan had got the better of West Indies 2-1 in the T20I series in India.

Klusener had played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa from 1996 to 2004. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)