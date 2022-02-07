Sydney [Australia], February 7 (ANI): Former Australia coach Justin Langer on Monday spoke to Cricket Australia's staff to talk about his resignation and defend his reputation.

As per Sydney Morning Herald, Langer spoke to the staff through video conference. In an all-staff meeting, Langer joined Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley to deliver a similar message to his resignation email.

Now, Hockley and Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) chief Todd Greenberg will reach out to angry former players group to mend bridges between past and current cricketers.

They will also explain why Langer's tenure as head coach ended, stated Sydney Morning Herald's report.

Cricket Australia on Saturday accepted men's team head coach Justin Langer's resignation. "Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," stated an official Cricket Australia release.

The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures. The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.

After Langer's resignation, many former players including Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, and Mitchell Johnson have slammed Cricket Australia for their handling of the issue.

Langer was appointed as the men's team coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which saw David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans. Under Langer, Australia managed to win the T20 World Cup 2021 and then the Ashes.

In his resignation letter, Langer stated that he is content with his decision, and the speculation regarding his tenure as a coach took a toll on his family. (ANI)

