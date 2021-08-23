Melbourne [Australia], August 23 (ANI): Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja backed coach Justin Langer and said players need to take ownership at some stage for the team's defeat.

Langer's role as a coach has come under the scanner after Australia's disappointing loss to Bangladesh in the T20I series. The side had also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India at home.

Khawaja said it's not always the coach's job to take ownership of defeat and players must come forward at some stage.

"How do you think JL feels? He probably feels like the guys in the team are stabbing him in the back and that's what it looks like and that's why it's so disappointing," ESPNcricinfo quoted Khawaja as saying on his YouTube channel.

"It's actually a really bad look. This is something the group needs to sort out ASAP.

"It's not always the coaches. The guys aren't performing, the players need to take ownership at some stage. It's not one person so there needs to be some sort of perspective put around this," he added.

The Australia batsman said Langer is very passionate about Aussie cricket and he wants everyone to succeed.

"He [Langer] is a very passionate person. Loves Australian cricket, wants the best for everyone, wants to only succeed. He's driven by winning, driven by winning the right way and all the things he brought after sandpaper gate were focused on those things," Khawaja said.

"One thing that keeps coming up is his emotions. Yes, the man wears his heart on his sleeve. He can be very emotional. It's probably his one downside, his greatest weakness is his emotion. He rides the highs and rides the lows but it's only because he is passionate.

"Unfortunately, it's probably the one thing that's letting him down the most but it comes from a very good place. He knows it, he knows he needs to improve, he's said it in the media, I've chatted to him," he added.

Last week, Cricket Australia (CA) backed Langer following question being asked as to whether the former opening batsman's coaching style is relevant for the Aussies.

Also, The Australia Test skipper Tim Paine termed constant scrutiny of Langer in the past one week as "a bit of shame". (ANI)

