Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 20 (ANI): Matthew Forde was at his imperious best as Dambulla Aura registered their second victory in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 as they defeated Galle Gladiators by 4 wickets.

On Monday, Kusal Mendis' Galle side scored 129/8 in 20 overs after electing to bat first.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Announce 7th Edition of Junior Super Kings Inter-School T20 Tournament, To Begin From December 26.

Batting second, Dambulla Aura chased down the target with 5.4 overs to spare. Dambulla Aura went off to a bad start as they lost Shevon Daniel (2) and Lasith Croospulle (4) for just 11 runs.

Opener Jordan Cox (34) and Matthew Forde (52) conjured up a big partnership of 79 runs to set up a victory for their team. Forde hit six boundaries and two sixes, while Cox smashed three boundaries and two sixes. Sikandar Raza also contributed to the Aura's victory with 17 runs in seven runs with two sixes.

Also Read | Hayley Matthews, West Indies Captain, Closes in on Pole Position in ICC Women’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings.

Nuwan Thushara and Imad Wasim took two wickets each for Galle Gladiators.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Galle Gladiators failed to get a good start as they lost four wickets on just 32 runs.

Nuwanidu Fernando, then, stood firm on the crease and scored 63 not out off 42 balls to take his team to 129 runs in 20 overs.

He hit three boundaries and five sixes in his inning. Kusal Mendis and Azam Khan also contributed to Galle's total with scores of 17 and 15, respectively.

For Dambulla Aura, Forde was the pick of the bowlers as he took four wickets. Lahiru Madushanka, Noor Ahmad, Dilum Sudeera and Sikandar Raza got a wicket each.

Forde was named as the 'Man of the Match' for his all-round performance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)